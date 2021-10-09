Warm Fall weekend ahead

After a foggy start to the day, the weather will be absolutely gorgeous for today. Partly cloudy skies throughout with temperatures a touch warmer than Friday by the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80's. We do have the chance for fog development overnight as temperatures creep back down into the 60's, but our cool night doesn't last all day for Sunday.

Highs stay in the 80's with the chance some areas can even reach the upper 80's by the afternoon Sunday. Keeping dry for the weekend, but a slight chance for rain moves in for Monday and Tuesday as temperatures remain comfortable but a bit unseasonably warm for the afternoon throughout the work week.