Warm Days and Breezy

A weak cold front moved through North Alabama on our Monday. We even saw a few peaks of sun late in the day. High temperatures ranged from the mid 50's over a few higher elevations in northeast Alabama to the low 60's around the Shoals.

Tuesday will be rather nice with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid to upper 50's for most of North Alabama. A developing storm well to the west will bring changes by Wednesday. Breezes will pick up from the south Wednesday and Thursday and shift to the WSW as a front moves by Thursday night (New Year's Eve). Winds are expected to be in the 15-25 mph range with some higher gusts Thursday and Friday.

There is a slight chance for a shower on Wednesday, but the greatest chance arrives Thursday evening into Friday morning. Rainfall could be heavy during that period and there is a chance for thunderstorms of which a few could be strong. The main threat for any strong storms would be with strong wind gusts.

Rainfall on New Year's Eve during the day will generally be light. We're expecting showers or periods of rain which will increase in intensity during the evening and overnight. Most locations over North Alabama are forecast to get 1-2" of rainfall with locally heavier amounts possible in isolated spots.