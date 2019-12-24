Warm Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, rain this weekend

Don't be fooled, it may feel like Spring but it really is Christmas Eve! Temperatures surge well into the upper 60s thanks to lots of sunshine throughout the day. Christmas Day will be a carbon copy of Christmas Eve, with plenty of sunshine and highs once again in the upper 60s. Some spots could touch the 70 degree mark for a few moments the next two days, but most will stay in the 60s. Regardless, both days will be about 15 degrees above normal for the Christmas holiday. All time records will be safe though, as those records were set just three years ago when we were in the upper 70s for Christmas in 2016! If you are traveling across the country this morning, you shouldn't encounter too many weather headaches on the roads or in the sky. With the exception of a few snow showers across the Rockies, much of the US is unusually quiet for the next several days.

Looking ahead after the Christmas holiday, expect the well above average temperatures to continue well into the weekend. Highs still top out in the mid 60s Thursday and Friday, but we'll see a few more clouds ahead of our next weather maker this weekend. An isolated shower or two can't be ruled Friday, but it will be very spotty. Our next widespread rainfall is shaping once again for this upcoming weekend. There a few different timing scenarios that could still play out, but it looks as though the bulk of the rainfall will take place later Saturday night into much of the day Sunday. We will closely monitor the potential for more heavy rainfall this weekend, which could potentially worsen the river flooding problems we have seen across north Alabama thanks to last weekend's heavy rain. Much of the rain clears out Sunday night, bringing back seasonable temperatures to close out 2019 next week.