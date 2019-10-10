Clear
BREAKING NEWS Drought monitor shows slight improvements in North Alabama Full Story

Warm finish to the workweek, showers and storms possible Friday night

A few stray showers are possible today but most of North Alabama will remain dry and warm Thursday. Next cold front arrives late Friday night.

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 8:08 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Enough sunshine will break through the scattered clouds Thursday to warm North Alabama to the low to mid 80s.  A few stray showers are also possible.  The chances for any rain today are low and mostly west of I-65.

Ahead of the approaching cold front, Friday afternoon will still manage to top out in the mid 80s.  Shower and storm chances pick up Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.  Some storms are possible for areas closer to Mississippi Friday evening.  Any lightning could delay football games, though the chances are low.

The weakening line of scattered showers will begin to exit North Alabama by late Saturday morning.  We will see rapid clearing the 2nd half of Saturday which will allow for mostly sunny skies by mid afternoon.  The next best chance for rain arrives Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 69°
Scottsboro
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events