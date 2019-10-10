Warm finish to the workweek, showers and storms possible Friday night

Enough sunshine will break through the scattered clouds Thursday to warm North Alabama to the low to mid 80s. A few stray showers are also possible. The chances for any rain today are low and mostly west of I-65.

Ahead of the approaching cold front, Friday afternoon will still manage to top out in the mid 80s. Shower and storm chances pick up Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. Some storms are possible for areas closer to Mississippi Friday evening. Any lightning could delay football games, though the chances are low.

The weakening line of scattered showers will begin to exit North Alabama by late Saturday morning. We will see rapid clearing the 2nd half of Saturday which will allow for mostly sunny skies by mid afternoon. The next best chance for rain arrives Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.