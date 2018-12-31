Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory - Flood Warning - Dense Fog Advisory
Warm & windy with strong storms later

The air is noticeably milder on this New Year's Eve.

Posted: Dec. 31, 2018 5:05 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Highs will be running about 20 degrees warmer than average this afternoon. A cold front is on the way and with it, we'll see a round of rain and storms this afternoon and evening. In the meantime, expect warm and breezy conditions with clouds and scattered showers.

Some storms later today can be strong to severe with damaging wind as the main threat. A isolated, brief tornado cannot be ruled out either. Given that the ground is still saturated, flash flooding is a concern as well. Storms will be moving from west to east today, starting in the Shoals between 2 and 4, reaching Huntsville between 4 and 6, then Sand Mountain between 6 and 8. A few storms are possible in the Shoals ahead of the main line, which would occur just after noon.

For those with New Year's plans tonight, the storms will be out of here by at least 10 PM, having minimal impact on festivities. New Year's Day will end up fairly dry and mild as well, with highs in near 60 degrees. The next round of steady rain arrives Wednesday and lingers through Thursday and potentially even Friday.

