Warm & windy Thursday

The wind shifts later today and tonight, temperatures won't be quite as cool. We'll dip to near 60 degrees by Thursday morning before warming to the lower 80s again in the afternoon. Clouds increase a bit later in the day Thursday and a few showers are possible Thursday night. The better chance of rain is with a weak cold front Friday morning. It won't be packing a lot of moisture, but you can expect a period of rain early Friday morning, tapering by the afternoon.

The larger cause for concern is the weekend forecast. The cold front passing Friday stalls to our south. It lifts north Saturday as a warm front and places the Tennessee Valley in the cross hairs of a risk for severe weather late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Damaging wind and the risk of tornadoes will be present, so we will be monitoring the forecast closely in the coming days. Because this is likely to be, at least in part, an overnight event, now is the time to download the WAAY 31 StormTracker app. In the event of a watch or warning, it will alert you.