Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory - Flood Warning View Alerts

Warm & windy Thursday

A clear blue sky and warm temperatures made for a stellar Wednesday across the Valley.

Posted: Apr. 10, 2019 5:53 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

The wind shifts later today and tonight, temperatures won't be quite as cool. We'll dip to near 60 degrees by Thursday morning before warming to the lower 80s again in the afternoon. Clouds increase a bit later in the day Thursday and a few showers are possible Thursday night. The better chance of rain is with a weak cold front Friday morning. It won't be packing a lot of moisture, but you can expect a period of rain early Friday morning, tapering by the afternoon.

The larger cause for concern is the weekend forecast. The cold front passing Friday stalls to our south. It lifts north Saturday as a warm front and places the Tennessee Valley in the cross hairs of a risk for severe weather late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Damaging wind and the risk of tornadoes will be present, so we will be monitoring the forecast closely in the coming days. Because this is likely to be, at least in part, an overnight event, now is the time to download the WAAY 31 StormTracker app. In the event of a watch or warning, it will alert you.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events