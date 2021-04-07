Warm & mostly dry Wednesday, storms hold off until late tonight

A few spots touched 80 Tuesday, including a high of 82° in Muscle Shoals. North Alabama should see enough sunshine through the afternoon for many areas reach the low 80s Wednesday.

We are still following a widespread thunderstorm threat for North Alabama but the expected squall-line likely stays west of the Mississippi, Alabama state-line until about midnight tonight. Before the main thunderstorm line arrives late tonight we could see a few pop-up showers this afternoon. This has more to do with the heat of the afternoon today - this of course becomes a common occurrence by late spring and summer in North Alabama.

The main concern for the overnight period will be gusty winds along the leading edge of any stronger storms. As of this morning SPC has areas near and west of I-65 in a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe storms. The threat does increase to Slight (2 out of 5) just across the state-line in Mississippi. The timing and intensity of the thunderstorm line may shift some over the next 18 hours so be sure to check back for updates. Also with the strongest thunderstorms expected in the overnight hours, make sure you have a way to receive any thunderstorm warnings before heading to bed tonight.