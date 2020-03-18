Warm but gray Thursday

It was mainly dry Wednesday, at least until the afternoon. We saw a handful of isolated showers during the afternoon, which will likely subside after sunset. Temperatures are very mild overnight. Lows only dip to the lower 60s, which is actually pretty close to our average high this time of year! During the afternoon Thursday, highs climb to the upper 70s under a mostly cloudy sky. There's a slight shower or storm chance later in the day, but most locations should stay dry.

Our pattern gets more active by the end of the week. Starting before sunrise Friday, showers increase in coverage, evolving into widespread rain and storms as the day progresses. Thursday night into Friday morning, areas to our west are included in a marginal risk of severe weather. At this time, we are not in any outlined risk in North Alabama either Thursday or Friday. Still, we can get some stronger storms by Friday afternoon, producing gusty wind. Temperatures drop drastically for the weekend - into the upper 50s Saturday. Rain totals from Friday will likely remain at or under an inch.