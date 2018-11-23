Wanted man back in police custody after standoff in Decatur

A convicted rapist wanted by police for trying to kill a state trooper and trafficking drugs is now back in police custody. After a standoff in Decatur, Kaleb Gillespie, is now back in jail. Authorities say Gillespie has been on the run for the last month. Police tell WAAY 31 authorities got information Gillespie was at a home on Southwest Daniel Street.

U.S. Marshals, Decatur Police, Moulton Police and Lawrence County Sheriff's deputies all responded to the house. WAAY 31 is told other people were also inside the home with Gillespie, including a child. After a standoff, Gillespie surrendered on his own to authorities.

He's being take to the Decatur Police Department but will be tranfererred to the Morgan County Jail. Authorities say if he makes bond, he will then be taken to Lawrence County on attempted murder and meth trafficking charges.

Earlier this week, WAAY 31 dug into Gillespie's past and found where he plead guilty to second degree rape in 2009. He also has a laundry list of drug charges and SORNA violations, which means he failed to register as a sex offender.

On November 3rd, WAAY 31 was on the scene in Moulton where a police chase came to a crashing halt.

State police say Gillespie tried to run over a trooper with his car. The trooper feared for his life and fired a shot at Gillespie but there's no evidence he was hit. Gillespie ran away from the scene that night.

Police found drugs, money, and guns in his car. Police said on November 9th they had another run in with Gillespie where he rammed a Moulton police officer's car.

In total, Gillespie has eluded law enforcement four times this month.