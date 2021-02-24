Wanted man arrested after wrecking during chase with Decatur police

A man wanted in Morgan and Lawrence Counties is in jail after a chase with Decatur police.

The arrest happened Tuesday when investigators were conducting surveillance in the southwest area of the city. They saw a vehicle on Spring Avenue SW with a switched license plate.

Investigators tried to pull the vehicle over but say the driver didn’t stop and led them on a short chase.

Police say the suspect, 28-year-old William King Austin Dial, crashed his vehicle into a fence at the end of Wimberly Drive SW and ran away. He was caught shortly after.

According to the department, Dial was found in possession of methamphetamine and Adderall. He also had a felony assault warrant with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and misdemeanor warrants with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear.

Dial was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, criminal mischief third degree, attempting to flee/elude, reckless driving, driving while suspended, running a red light, switched tag and operating a vehicle without insurance.

He’s held in the Morgan County Jail without bond.