Wanted Limestone County man accused of feeding squirrel meth says he got the animal back

A man wanted on drug charges in Limestone County and who is accused of keeping a meth-fed "attack squirrel" posted a video to Facebook on Tuesday claiming he retrieved the animal after it was released by deputies.

Mickey Paulk, 35, is wanted by investigators for possession of a controlled substance, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia. In Tuesday's video, Paulk claims these charges are unwarranted and he never fed the squirrel meth.

Another man, Ronnie Reynolds, was arrested on Monday and Limestone County deputies began searching for Paulk after a search warrant at an apartment on Piney Chapel Road uncovered meth, drug paraphernalia, ammunition, body armor and the squirrel said to be on drugs.

Deputies said they got a tip that Paulk was using the animal to attack, and giving it meth to keep it aggressive.

Investigators said they contacted wildlife agents who recommended releasing the squirrel into the wild. They did that, and said they weren't able to safely test the animal for meth.

Now, Paulk claims he went back to the residence that was searched and found the squirrel in a tree. It’s illegal to have a pet squirrel in Alabama, so additional charges for that, as well as animal cruelty charges, could be possible.

Stephen Young, a spokesperson with the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, said the department is aware of the Facebook video posted by Paulk, and they are still looking for him.

Young said Paulk is a convicted felon and he's out on probation. When he's arrested on these current warrants, his probation will likely be revoked by a judge.

Court documents show Paulk has a long rap sheet of charges in Limestone County, and he's served time in the Limestone County Correctional Facility.

Anyone with information about Paulk's whereabouts is asked to call the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111.

To watch Paulk's Facebook post, click HERE (WARNING: THE POST CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE).