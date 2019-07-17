Wanted Huntsville, Madison County drug suspect caught in DeKalb County

A traffic stop attempt in DeKalb County turned into a chase and then the capture of a suspect wanted in both Huntsville and Madison County.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies tried to stop Lamaric Douglas, 30, of Huntsville on Hwy. 117 near Hammondville for a traffic violation on Tuesday, said Tyler Pruett, office spokesman.

Douglas refused to stop, Pruett said, and proceeded to Interstate 59 in the wrong direction; traveling southbound in the northbound lane. Pruett said Douglas traveled a short distance at a high rate of speed before blowing a tire and wrecking on the side of the interstate. He was then apprehended after a brief foot pursuit.

In his vehicle, deputies found Oxycodone and Adderall pills, as well as digital scales with cocaine residue, Pruett said.

DeKalb County charged him with attempting to elude, two counts of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and criminal littering.

Pruett said it was later discovered that Douglas was wanted by the Huntsville Police Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Office for 11 warrants, including three felony warrants for trafficking in cocaine, felon in possession of a firearm and felony attempt to elude.