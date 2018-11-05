Walt Maddox makes final campaign stop in Huntsville

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Walt Maddox made his final stop in Huntsville ahead of Tuesday's midterm election.

Maddox talked to a crowd at Signature Flight at the Huntsville International Airport. This is just one stop on his multi-city tour encouraging voters to hit the polls. When asked if he's concerned about the inclement weather set to hit the area, he said he knows Alabamians will still make it to the polls.

"We certainly have a keen understanding of what that means, and I believe we'll be ready. And I also believe that the people of this state are weather conscious, and they're going to make preparations to get around the weather."

Maddox made stops in Mobile, Birmingham and Montgomery earlier today. He will make his final campaign stop in Tuscaloosa Monday evening.