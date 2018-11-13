Walmart starts campaign to hire military spouses

Walmart announced a new hiring initiative called "The Military Spouse Career Connection." This is an addition to an existing program known as "Veterans Welcome Home." Launched in 2015, the original goal was to hire 250,000 people by 2020, a number the company expects to surpass next year.

According to the Department of Defense Military Spouse Employment Partnership, the unemployment rate for military spouses hovers in the area of 25%. The new program gives priority hiring to military spouses and allows for an easier transfer between Walmart and Sam's Club stores. The company even created a specific website where military spouses can directly apply for employment.