Walmart hoping to lure new truck drivers with $90,000 salary

Walmart is willing to pay big bucks to find qualified truck drivers, Market Watch reported. The company currently employs 8,000 drivers and is looking to hire approximately 900 more a year. The average salary for a Walmart driver will soon reach $87,500. Current employees who refer qualified applicants who are hired will receive a $1,500 bonus. This hiring comes amid an on-going shortage of qualified commercial truck drivers. WAAY-31 reported how the on-going shortage has resulted in large signing bonuses for commercial truck drivers.