Walmart is willing to pay big bucks to find qualified truck drivers, Market Watch reported. The company currently employs 8,000 drivers and is looking to hire approximately 900 more a year. The average salary for a Walmart driver will soon reach $87,500. Current employees who refer qualified applicants who are hired will receive a $1,500 bonus. This hiring comes amid an on-going shortage of qualified commercial truck drivers. WAAY-31 reported how the on-going shortage has resulted in large signing bonuses for commercial truck drivers.
Related Content
- Walmart hoping to lure new truck drivers with $90,000 salary
- Muscle Shoals Education Foundation raises $90,000
- A 1994 Toyota could sell for more than $90,000
- Shoals preparing to lure in companies attracted by Mazda-Toyota
- GM is reinventing itself, cutting 15% of its salaried workers
- Amazon, online shopping, fuels massive need for commercial truck drivers
- Walmart's online sales grow 33%
- Three dead in Walmart shooting
- Walmart surges heading into holidays
- Man charged with trying to lure kids to his car in Franklin Co.
Scroll for more content...