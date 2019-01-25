Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Walmart hoping to lure new truck drivers with $90,000 salary

Cropped Photo: Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0

The company is also offering bonuses for current employees who refers

Posted: Jan. 25, 2019 7:36 AM
Posted By: Bill Young

Walmart is willing to pay big bucks to find qualified truck drivers, Market Watch reported. The company currently employs 8,000 drivers and is looking to hire approximately 900 more a year. The average salary for a Walmart driver will soon reach $87,500. Current employees who refer qualified applicants who are hired will receive a $1,500 bonus. This hiring comes amid an on-going shortage of qualified commercial truck drivers. WAAY-31 reported how the on-going shortage has resulted in large signing bonuses for commercial truck drivers.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Florence
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Fayetteville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Decatur
Few Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events