Walmart employees in North Alabama to start wearing masks due to coronavirus

Walmart is once again requiring employees wear masks inside.

The new policy is effective immediately in places with substantial or high transmission of Covid-19.

That includes almost all of Alabama, including every county in North Alabama (More details HERE)

Masks will still be optional for customers.

Walmart ditched its mask mandate in May, but re-evaluated the policy after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance this week because of surging Covid-19 cases.

The CDC ow recommends fully vaccinated people resume wearing masks indoors in areas with high transmission of Covid-19 and its Delta variant.

That includes nearly two-thirds of all US counties.