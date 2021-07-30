Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory - Excessive Heat Warning - Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

Walmart employees in North Alabama to start wearing masks due to coronavirus

Image from Walmart.com

The new policy is effective immediately in places with substantial or high transmission of Covid-19.

Posted: Jul 30, 2021 5:48 PM
Posted By: CNN

Walmart is once again requiring employees wear masks inside.

The new policy is effective immediately in places with substantial or high transmission of Covid-19.

That includes almost all of Alabama, including every county in North Alabama (More details HERE)

Masks will still be optional for customers.

Walmart ditched its mask mandate in May, but re-evaluated the policy after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance this week because of surging Covid-19 cases.

The CDC ow recommends fully vaccinated people resume wearing masks indoors in areas with high transmission of Covid-19 and its Delta variant.

That includes nearly two-thirds of all US counties.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Mostly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 104°
Florence
Mostly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 82°
Fayetteville
Mostly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 76°
Decatur
Mostly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Mostly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 84°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events