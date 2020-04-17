Wallens adjusting to post-basketball life

Division One athletes aren't use to sitting still.

"We're very structured people as it is, you wake up, you go work out, you do all this stuff," Emma Wallen said. "I guess now it's like, ok what I'm I going to do today," Ivy Wallen said.

Emma and Ivy probably learned to shoot a basketball before they learned to walk.

The senior UNA guards won five high school championships at Lauderdale County and went on to be the top two scorers in UNA Women's Basketball history.

But the sisters haven't stepped on a court since the coronavirus pandemic.

"I don't think we've touched a basketball, I think this is the longest time we've been without touching a basketball," Emma said.

Their post season hopes stopped when the sports world did in March.

"Our basketball lockers still have our stuff in there, because we haven't actually been back to clean our stuff out," Ivy said.

But the Wallens leave North Alabama knowing they gave their all, and laid the foundation for future Lions.

"We have no regrets, like in high school, there was nothing more we could have done in high school, and here at UNA I almost feel the same way, Ivy said. "Like it's kind of one of those situations like what more was there? I feel that way and I know Emma does, we've talked about it during the quarantine, like wow this senior class really did something special."

So what's next for Wallens? Ivy says maybe UNA will name the training table after her.

"I always joke with our head athletic trainer that I'm going to name my table the "Ivy table" because I went there every day so I've been telling people I was going to name stuff at UNA for awhile now," Ivy said.

Coronavirus pushed graduation back to August for North Alabama, but according to the sister's parents, real world starts sooner, rather than later.

"Like oh, we might need to start looking for a real job," Ivy said.