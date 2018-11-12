Wall collapsed injuring Oakman High School football players

Several of the football players at Oakman High School might not be able to play after they were hurt in a bizarre locker room incident.
At least five football players were sent to the hospital Friday night when a cinder brick wall collapsed on them while they were getting ready for a game. It happened in the Pike County High School locker room when the team was getting ready for their game.
According to WAAY 31's ABC affiliate in Birmingham, three of the five injured are team starters. The game was postponed due to the incident.
