Thousands of people around the world marched to raise awareness against human trafficking on Saturday.
Huntsville held their own freedom walk at Big Spring Park. This was the second annual walk.
It was organized by A-21, a nonprofit group that helps save victims of human trafficking. Human trafficking is the second largest criminal industry in the world right under illegal drug trade.
"It can happen to anyone. It could be you, myself. It's not gender-based.It's not aged-based normally. It's whatever Joe wants. It's the demand," organizer Nicole Brandon said.
Organizers say it's important to raise awareness because no one deserves to be in that type of situation.
"It could change a life. It could change several lives .It could change the world if everyone knows about it," organizer Stephanie Jones said.
To learn more on what to look out for and what to do if you encounter a situation involving human trafficking victims, click here.
Related Content
- Walk For Freedom at Big Spring Park
- Tinsel Trail officially open in Big Spring Park
- Huntsville Police investigate death at Big Spring Park
- Art installation featuring rabbits coming to Big Spring Park
- Trash Pandas uniform party in Big Spring Park
- Huntsville police identify man found dead at Big Spring Park
- Flooding overtakes Spring Park in Tuscumbia
- Watch: Man proposes to girlfriend at Big Spring Park in Huntsville
- Huntsville police closing streets around Big Spring Park for Panoply Festival
- Man charged with DUI after driving his truck into creek at Big Spring Park