Walk For Freedom at Big Spring Park

Thousands of people around the world marched to raise awareness against human trafficking on Saturday.

Huntsville held their own freedom walk at Big Spring Park. This was the second annual walk.

It was organized by A-21, a nonprofit group that helps save victims of human trafficking. Human trafficking is the second largest criminal industry in the world right under illegal drug trade.

"It can happen to anyone. It could be you, myself. It's not gender-based.It's not aged-based normally. It's whatever Joe wants. It's the demand," organizer Nicole Brandon said.

Organizers say it's important to raise awareness because no one deserves to be in that type of situation.

"It could change a life. It could change several lives .It could change the world if everyone knows about it," organizer Stephanie Jones said.

To learn more on what to look out for and what to do if you encounter a situation involving human trafficking victims, click here.