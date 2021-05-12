Clear
Waiting to be arrested in Florence? Amnesty Days may help

Set for later this month

Posted: May 12, 2021 3:42 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The city of Florence is offering amnesty days for people facing warrants for their arrest.

Here’s more from the city about the days, set for May 24 and 26:

Due to coronavirus, many people have not come to court. Either warrants have been issued for their arrest, or their file has been put aside until after Amnesty Days at which time warrants will be issued. The work release center has reopened and is now being used as an overflow for people being arrested for City of Florence misdemeanor warrants.

Florence Municipal Court is having two amnesty days for people who have missed their court date and want to make sure they don’t get arrested. The amnesty days are May 24 (Monday) and May 26 (Wednesday) from 9 am -12:00 and 1 pm to 3:30. If you come during those hours, you will not get arrested and be given a new court date.

As always, if you can’t make those days and missed court, you can come to a regular court day (every Tuesday and Thursday at 8 am) and ask Judge Smith to recall the warrants.

Any Questions, please call the Florence Magistrate Office at (256) 760-6625.

