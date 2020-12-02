Wahlburgers Huntsville to open this month in MidCity

The new Wahlburgers location will open this month in Huntsville's MidCity district.

The restaurant is located at 030 Mid City Drive Northwest.

Wahlburgers, which was founded by brothers Mark, Donnie and Paul Wahlberg, will offer burgers, salads, sandwiches, a full bar and more. Guests can dine in or grab takeout.

The restaurant will be open daily for lunch and dinner, Monday through Wednesday from 11a.m. to 10 p.m. and Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. It is still hiring and interested candidates can apply online.