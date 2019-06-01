Clear

Waffle House heavily damaged after car runs into it

(Courtesy: Nicole Casey) (Courtesy: Nicole Casey)

Both the driver as well as two servers received minor injuries from the crash, according to witnesses.

Posted: Jun 1, 2019 12:02 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

A Waffle House in Arab was significanly damaged after a car struck it Saturday morning. 

Employees said it happened at about 7:08 a.m. They said the car was heading southbound on Highway 231 when it left the road and smashed into the restaurant.


(Courtesy: Nicole Casey)

They said two servers received minor injuries in the crash. They were checked out by emergency staff on scene and then driven by family and friends to the hospital for a further check up.

Arab Police are investigating the crash. Witnesses told WAAY 31 the driver of the car was taken to the hospital by ambulance for minor injuries.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Fayetteville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 84°
Scottsboro
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events