Waffle House heavily damaged after car runs into it

A Waffle House in Arab was significanly damaged after a car struck it Saturday morning.

Employees said it happened at about 7:08 a.m. They said the car was heading southbound on Highway 231 when it left the road and smashed into the restaurant.



(Courtesy: Nicole Casey) (Courtesy: Nicole Casey)

They said two servers received minor injuries in the crash. They were checked out by emergency staff on scene and then driven by family and friends to the hospital for a further check up.

Arab Police are investigating the crash. Witnesses told WAAY 31 the driver of the car was taken to the hospital by ambulance for minor injuries.