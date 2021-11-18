WZYP sends Mojo from the Mojo Radio Show up onto the roof of Toyota Field for "Bikes or Bust"

You have the chance to make a kid's Christmas extra special this year in North Alabama.

WAAY 31's radio partners at WZYP are holding their 19th annual "Bikes or Bust" Christmas donation drive.

They sent Mojo, from the Mojo Radio Show, up onto the roof of Toyota Field. He's staying there until the donation drop-off ends on Monday evening.

He's staying up there through the rain and cold weather, for 104 hours.

Mojo Jones told WAAY 31 that growing up, his mom had to rely on the support of others to make sure there were presents to open on Christmas morning one year.

So, he's thankful to now be part of a miracle for some families in need.

“To see my mother broken the way that she was and just the pain that was in her heart, I don’t want other parents to have to feel that, and I don’t want those kids to have to go without the greatest, the greatest holiday for a child and that’s, of course, is Christmas," said Jones.

You can drop off any bike or monetary donations at Toyota Field.

They'll be collecting donations until 6 pm on Monday.