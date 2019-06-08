Raytheon is reportedly in late-stage talks to merge with United Technologies' aerospace unit in an all-stock deal. The Wall Street Journal was the first to report the news.

They said that the merger would create a new company worth more than $100 billion. The deal could be formally announced as early as Monday morning.

The deal would reportedly not affect the plans of United Technologies to spin off its Otis elevator business and its Carrier air conditioning business into separate companies.

WSJ reports that the proposed company would be called "Raytheon Technologies" and the CEO of United Technologies, Gregory Hayes would become its new CEO. Raytheon's CEO Thomas Kennedy would serve as the chairman.

They also report that the new company would be headquartered in the Boston metropolitan area.

Tomahawk missile-maker Raytheon has a strong presence in Huntsville. The company opened its Standard Missile production facility on Redstone Arsenal back in 2012. That factory produces the Standard Missile-3 and the Standard Missile-6.

The company also announced in March 2018 that they landed a three-year, $600 million software contract that would employ 800 people.