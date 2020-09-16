WEDC Foundation hosting virtual Women Honoring Women event

This year in an effort to practice social distancing, the Women's Economic Development Council Foundation will be host thier annual Women Honoring Women event virtually. The event will be on Thursday, September 17th at 6:30pm.

The Women Honoring Women event will feature past honorees; Cathy Anderson, Penny Billings, Sybil Cleveland, Joni Green, Sherry Kolodziejczak, Kim Lewis, Shelia Nash-Stevenson, and Alicia Ryan. Each of these female leaders have been previously honored and continue to support the mission of the WEDC Foundation.

The event supports the WEDC Foundation Scholar program with flexible financial funds, mentoring and professional development workshops. During the Women Honoring Women event, participants can donate to the foundation using the website or QR code which will be on screen.

WAAY 31 Chief Meteorologist Kate McKenna will co-emcee this year's event.

To watch the event, visit WEDCFoundationInc or their Youtube Channel