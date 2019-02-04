WEDC Foundation accepting Women Honoring Women Nominees

The Women’s Economic Development Foundation is now accepting nominations for honorees for their 2019 Women Honoring Women event. To qualify, a woman must live and/or work in Madison County, Alabama. The nominee must have left and/or created a legacy in the Huntsville/Madison County community. Nominees must not have served on the WEDC Foundation Board of Directors or WHW committee within the last five years. Nominations will be accepted until March 30th.



The Women Honoring Women event is the key fundraiser for the foundation. This event recognizes women leaders in the community who have overcome obstacles to success and now serve as an inspiration to others.



The WEDC foundation recognizes the achievements of area women and supports the path to success for women scholars. In 2017, the foundation had supported over 135 women working to achieve self-sufficiency and economic independence.



To nominate a deserving woman for 2019, click here: HONOREE NOMINATION



The Women Honoring Women event will be held September 19, 2019 from 5:30-8:30pm at the Von Braun Center, North Hall. For information on this event and the Women’s Economic Development Council Foundation, go to wedcfoundation.org.