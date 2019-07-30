Clear
WCA looking for another successful season on the gridiron

The Wildcats have a new QB leading them in 2019.

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 10:04 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

The Wildcats are reloading, looking for another successful year on the gridiron, and an even further run in the playoffs. Yep, I'm talking about Westminster Christian Academy.

They had a perfect regular season last year, winning the area, going to the playoffs, a historical 2018 campaign. Now they are rebooting with a new quarterback, sophomore Nick McFarland. They have some vet talent with Jackson Billings, who puts in work on offense and defense. He's picking up offers from schools to play college ball.
Head coach Louis LeBlanc, told WAAY based off summer workouts, if can he smell another 10 plus win season.

"It's hard to tell, last summer there were so many unknowns, this summer is a little different because we had such a great year, just trying to figure out what the guys expectations are this year," LeBlanc said.

The sophomore quarterback says he feels comfortable stepping in the leader role at a young age. He said he learned a lot from , told me he learned a lot from Ian Thies last season. WCA opens their play at home August 23 against DAR.

