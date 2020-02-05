WCA has signing day ceremony for football players

It was National Signing Day at Westminster Christian Academy Wednesday.
Jackson Billings is going to Auburn for football. Alex Johnson is going to The University of the South.
Nathaniel pride put the pen to paper signing with Rhodes College. Congrats to all!
