Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch - Flash Flood Watch - Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

WCA has signing day ceremony for football players

Three Wildcats are moving on to play college ball.

Posted: Feb 5, 2020 8:34 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

It was National Signing Day at Westminster Christian Academy Wednesday. 

Jackson Billings is going to Auburn for football. Alex Johnson is going to The University of the South. 

Nathaniel pride put the pen to paper signing with Rhodes College. Congrats to all!

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 64°
Florence
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 58°
Fayetteville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 62°
Scottsboro
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events