WATCH: Virginia woman writes song about Perseverance landing on Mars

A woman from Virginia Beach wrote a song about the Perseverance rover landing on Mars.

Kayla Robinson says she was inspired to write the song last week when she was on a Zoom call with NASA scientists and engineers. They spoke about their roles on the Perseverance mission when Dr. Alvin Smith with NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory mentioned he'd love to hear more Mars music in the world.

"I went to my cosmic playlist on Spotify for inspiration from my favorite space songs and eventually decided to rewrite/restructure “The Moon Song” by Karen O into my own fun and educational song called 'The Mars Song'," Robinson said.

The rover successfully landed on the Red Planet Thursday afternoon.

Kayla Robinson says she watched the landing at home with her 10-year-old sister while geeking out with the Space Twitter community.

Robinson says she's looking forward to finding new ways to combine her passion for music with her love of science.

You can watch that cover below: