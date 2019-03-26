WATCH: Vice President Mike Pence's speech at U.S. Space and Rocket Center

On Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence came to Huntsville to chair the fifth meeting of the National Space Council at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center. Above is his speech prior to that meeting.
