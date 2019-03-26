Clear

WATCH: Vice President Mike Pence's speech at U.S. Space and Rocket Center

Vice President Mike Pence came to Huntsville to chair the fifth meeting of the National Space Council at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center.

Posted: Mar. 26, 2019 1:32 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

On Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence came to Huntsville to chair the fifth meeting of the National Space Council at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center. Above is his speech prior to that meeting.

