Legislators give updates on Alabama prison reform measures

Senate President Pro Tempore Del Marsh, Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon, Sen. Cam Ward, Rep. Jim Hill, Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton, and Rep. Chris England are holding a press conference Thursday to give an update on prison reform measures in the Alabama Legislature.

The Justice Department says Alabama's prison system has been violating the Constitution by failing to protect inmates from violence and sexual abuse.

The federal government's findings were disclosed in a scathing letter in April. The letter described the problems as "severe" and "systemic."

The Justice Department also warned that it may sue the state if Alabama doesn't fix the problems.

At Thursday's press conference, legislators said this is an Alabama problem, not a partisan issue, and they will work on together to fix it.

"Let's do this once and for all and solve this once and for all," said Ward.

McCutcheon said key issues are working on facilities, helping inmates and addressing the state pardons and paroles system.

Marsh said it is unlikely solutions will be finalized in the current legislative session. He and the other said they expect Gov. Kay Ivey to call a special session so solutions can be implemented.

