WATCH: Truck slams into mailbox, tree outside Huntsville home

A resident of one Huntsville neighborhood is asking drivers to slow down after a crash right outside her home.

Posted: Oct 30, 2019 3:23 PM
Updated: Oct 30, 2019 3:24 PM
Posted By: Sydney Martin, Josh Rayburn

Kelsi Waller lives on Conger Road and sent us this video of a truck plowing into her mailbox, hitting a tree, and then driving away on Saturday.

Waller also is worried to let her own children play outside because of drivers going too fast. She also said she thinks people need to slow down because her home is near McDonnell Elementary School.

If you have any information, you can contact the department at 256-722-7100.

