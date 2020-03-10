Clear

WATCH: Troopers rescue paraglider stuck in tree near Gurley

Because the glider was too high up for rescue crews to reach by climbing, an ALEA helicopter was called in to airlift the paraglider to safety.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) State Troopers rescued a paraglider on Saturday who was stuck in a tree near Gurley for about four hours.

The agency shared video showing the rescue. Because the glider was too high up for rescue crews to reach by climbing, an ALEA helicopter was called in to airlift the paraglider to safety.

“He was about 70 feet off the ground, hanging on to a tree limb estimated to be about 4 inches in diameter,” said Cpl. Smith with ALEA.

Smith said once the man was safe, he expressed his appreciation for the crews.

“He was high fiving, fist bumping and hugging everybody,” he said.

The man was taken to Huntsville Hospital with a possible leg injury.

