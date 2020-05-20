WATCH: Time lapse shows fog rolling through Huntsville Wednesday morning

WAAY 31’s Skycam atop of Monte Sano Mountain caught the fog rolling through Huntsville Wednesday morning.
The camera shows the view nearly 1,500 feet above Huntsville. The stratus, or low clouds, from Tennessee dropped south into North Alabama this morning.
Watch the time lapse below.
