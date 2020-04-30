Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is joining President Donald Trump at the White House for a 3 p.m. briefing on protecting the country’s seniors.
You can watch the briefing below:
— Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) April 30, 2020
Related Content
- WATCH: Tennessee governor joins President Trump for briefing on protecting America's seniors
- Watch: President Trump, White House Coronavirus Task Force daily briefing
- Tennessee Riverkeeper joins lawsuit to protect Pygmy Sunfish
- WATCH: President Trump speaks at White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing
- WATCH: President Trump speaks at White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing
- WATCH: President Trump's March 27 White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing
- Tennessee officially has new governor
- WATCH: Alabama Department of Public Health coronavirus briefing
- WATCH: Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office briefing about coronavirus
- Tennessee governor backs heartbeat abortion ban
Scroll for more content...