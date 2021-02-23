WATCH: Sylvania man flashes drugs, gun on Snapchat, gets arrested by DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office

A DeKalb County man is in jail on drug charges for posting a video showing off marijuana, guns and money on Snapchat.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said it received tips on Sunday, Feb. 21, about a video posted by Cody Lance McIntosh, 22, of Sylvania. A search warrant was obtained, and deputies and Sylvania police officers responded to his home.

Cody McIntosh Cody McIntosh

They confiscated more than a pound of marijuana, cash, THC wax and a pistol. A juvenile was also found in the home, and the Department of Human Resources was called.

McIntosh is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana first degree, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He’s in jail with a bond set at $18,000.

DISCLAIMER: The sheriff's office released a video and edited it to bleep some foul language.