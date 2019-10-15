Press conference detailing North Alabama drug trafficking operation

U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town and DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Clay Morris, FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp, Jr., and United States Postal Inspector in Charge, Houston Division, Adrian Gonzalez are holding a press conference at 2 p.m. today to announce charges in an operation focused on drug trafficking.

It is anticipated this is part of the string of arrests that took place across North Alabama on Oct. 9. Read more about that here.

