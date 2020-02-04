President Donald Trump is delivering his State of the Union address Tuesday night to members of Congress and the American people.
The Democratic response will be shown after the president’s speech.
Watch them both below:
Related Content
- WATCH: President Donald Trump delivers State of the Union address
- President Donald Trump delivers State of the Union address
- Watch: 2019 State of the Union Address
- President Trump offering unity in State of the Union Address
- Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling delivers 'State of the City' address
- Superintendent delivers 2019 Madison County State of the Schools Address
- President Donald Trump responds to Korean summit
- House of Representatives impeaches President Donald Trump
- Alabama politicians react to State of the Union address
- State of the Union address won't be next Tuesday
Scroll for more content...