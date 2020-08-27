WATCH: President Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, Rudy Giuliani speak at Republican convention

This is the final night of the Republican National Convention.
President Donald Trump will officially accept the party's nomination as its presidential candidate.
Watch ABC's coverage below:
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|15068
|285
|Mobile
|11731
|246
|Montgomery
|7497
|156
|Unassigned
|7128
|80
|Madison
|6008
|41
|Tuscaloosa
|4899
|87
|Baldwin
|4166
|33
|Shelby
|3732
|38
|Marshall
|3438
|39
|Lee
|3006
|48
|Morgan
|2698
|22
|Etowah
|2568
|37
|Calhoun
|2215
|25
|DeKalb
|2010
|14
|Elmore
|1935
|42
|Houston
|1762
|14
|Walker
|1758
|67
|Limestone
|1570
|14
|St. Clair
|1568
|24
|Russell
|1503
|2
|Franklin
|1465
|24
|Dallas
|1395
|25
|Cullman
|1386
|11
|Colbert
|1367
|19
|Lauderdale
|1364
|22
|Autauga
|1281
|22
|Jackson
|1238
|6
|Talladega
|1222
|16
|Escambia
|1193
|20
|Dale
|975
|36
|Blount
|968
|7
|Chilton
|965
|10
|Tallapoosa
|910
|79
|Coffee
|909
|5
|Clarke
|900
|11
|Chambers
|862
|38
|Butler
|809
|36
|Pike
|802
|7
|Covington
|796
|22
|Marion
|681
|28
|Marengo
|621
|17
|Barbour
|616
|7
|Lowndes
|588
|24
|Bullock
|526
|13
|Hale
|517
|27
|Bibb
|513
|5
|Winston
|512
|11
|Pickens
|508
|10
|Washington
|494
|13
|Wilcox
|475
|10
|Perry
|473
|4
|Randolph
|450
|11
|Monroe
|439
|6
|Conecuh
|431
|11
|Lawrence
|427
|5
|Sumter
|393
|19
|Macon
|380
|16
|Crenshaw
|377
|17
|Geneva
|365
|2
|Clay
|333
|6
|Cherokee
|331
|9
|Choctaw
|315
|12
|Henry
|310
|3
|Greene
|273
|14
|Fayette
|272
|6
|Lamar
|266
|2
|Cleburne
|191
|4
|Coosa
|110
|3
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Shelby
|26334
|374
|Davidson
|23056
|250
|Hamilton
|7689
|69
|Rutherford
|7620
|67
|Knox
|5988
|51
|Williamson
|4210
|27
|Sumner
|3939
|83
|Unassigned
|3303
|4
|Out of TN
|2953
|25
|Wilson
|2712
|31
|Bradley
|2398
|16
|Montgomery
|2377
|28
|Putnam
|2226
|26
|Sevier
|2181
|11
|Robertson
|1779
|25
|Blount
|1770
|17
|Maury
|1648
|13
|Washington
|1641
|8
|Madison
|1618
|34
|Hamblen
|1609
|20
|Trousdale
|1592
|6
|Sullivan
|1523
|22
|Tipton
|1356
|14
|Hardeman
|1194
|22
|Bedford
|1076
|14
|Gibson
|1013
|13
|Loudon
|903
|3
|Dyer
|887
|9
|Macon
|885
|15
|Dickson
|877
|9
|Fayette
|851
|10
|Anderson
|847
|8
|Lake
|820
|1
|Henderson
|805
|6
|Warren
|780
|7
|Bledsoe
|770
|3
|Carter
|770
|17
|Obion
|770
|6
|Weakley
|770
|11
|Greene
|759
|11
|Cumberland
|747
|8
|McMinn
|742
|21
|Jefferson
|738
|6
|Coffee
|725
|6
|Lawrence
|721
|9
|Haywood
|713
|10
|Lauderdale
|700
|12
|Cheatham
|697
|10
|Monroe
|654
|13
|Hawkins
|643
|12
|Hardin
|642
|9
|Rhea
|627
|2
|Cocke
|619
|7
|Roane
|597
|2
|Carroll
|530
|7
|Smith
|506
|8
|McNairy
|503
|10
|Marshall
|488
|4
|White
|482
|7
|Franklin
|444
|4
|Giles
|433
|14
|DeKalb
|427
|5
|Henry
|424
|4
|Johnson
|396
|1
|Lincoln
|391
|1
|Overton
|387
|1
|Crockett
|364
|13
|Hickman
|356
|2
|Chester
|351
|4
|Claiborne
|345
|3
|Polk
|314
|10
|Campbell
|311
|2
|Marion
|308
|6
|Decatur
|280
|4
|Wayne
|271
|2
|Grainger
|255
|1
|Benton
|231
|4
|Unicoi
|215
|1
|Union
|211
|1
|Jackson
|197
|1
|Cannon
|187
|0
|Morgan
|187
|1
|Fentress
|180
|0
|Humphreys
|157
|3
|Scott
|154
|2
|Grundy
|143
|2
|Meigs
|142
|2
|Sequatchie
|138
|1
|Lewis
|120
|1
|Clay
|103
|0
|Perry
|100
|0
|Stewart
|91
|0
|Hancock
|89
|2
|Moore
|86
|0
|Houston
|79
|0
|Van Buren
|59
|0
|Pickett
|54
|1