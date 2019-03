WATCH: President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump visit Alabama tornado damage

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are arriving Friday morning on Air Force One at Lawson Army Airfield at Fort Benning, GA, on their way to inspect the Lee County, AL, tornado damage.

They will depart for Lee County on Marine One from Fort Benning.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for complete coverage of the presidential visit and the aftermath of the deadly tornadoes.