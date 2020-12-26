'Ultimate Scrooge': Federal agents provide update on Nashville bombing investigation

As the investigation into Friday morning's bombing in downtown Nashville, law enforcement provided an update on Saturday afternoon.

Donald Cochran, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, said that their task force received more than 500 tips from the public and each are being followed.

He stressed that this is a complex situation and that they are working to pull together a complex crime scene.

"It's like a giant jigsaw puzzle created by a bomb that throws pieces of evidence across multiple city blocks. And they've got to gather it, they've got to catalogue it, they've got to put it back together and try to find out what the picture of that puzzle looks like. But there's no one better to do it than the folks we have on the ground here in Nashville, Tennessee," Cochran said.

Cochran said the acting Attorney General is supporting their investigation and will provide the necessary resources as they continue to work.

"I'm confident in the team we have that we will get to the bottom of this, that we will find out the story of this individual, or individuals, we don't know right now, but this ultimate Scrooge who on Christmas morning, instead of spreading joy and cheer, decided to spread devastation and destruction," Cochran said.

Nashville Police Chief John Drake reassured that there wasn't an ongoing explosive threat, but that the road to recovery will take time since more than 40 buildings were impacted.

He also reiterated his thanks to the six police officers who responded to the shots fired call and worked to evacuate residents once the 15 minutes countdown clock started projecting from the RV.

Douglas Korneski, the Special Agent in Charge of the Memphis FBI Field Office, said on Saturday that more than 250 FBI agents, analysts and professional staff from eight surrounding field offices are on the ground in Nashville working the investigation.

He said that the behavioral analysis team at the FBI facility in Quantico, Virginia, were also working on the case. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also have their National Response Team on the ground as well.

Regarding the impacted businesses, Korneski said that they are working from the outer perimeter of the crime scene and moving toward the center, so that those businesses and homes can be accessed as quickly as possible.

Nashville Fire Chief William Swann said that they are working with AT&T to reestablish communications as quickly as possible. Many businesses and individuals in Tennessee, Alabama and Kentucky have been impacted by the outages.