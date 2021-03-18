WATCH: NASA prepares for second hot fire test of Artemis I core stage

NASA is hoping that the second time will be the charm for the Space Launch System (SLS) program.

On Thursday, the space agency will conduct a second hot fire test, during which it will fire all four RS-25 engines attached to the core stage of the rocket.

"The hot fire number two is targeted for an eight-minute duration, but to accomplish all the main objectives we have, we really only need four minutes or so of data and even without four minutes of data, if there were some issues that might get us below that, we’ll take the data, look at it and make a decision on where to go from there," said Josh Whitehead, the associate manager in the stages office at Marshall Space Flight Center (MSFC).

The test is the final phase of the Green Run, a series of eight tests to determine the safety and resilience of the core stage before it is sent down to Kennedy Space Center in Florida to be integrated alongside the solid boosters.

Back in mid-January, they performed the first hot fire test, but it was shut down at 67.2, well short of the desired four minutes and the ideal eight minutes.

"Even that limited duration that we were able to run the four RS-25s, a lot was accomplished. A lot of analysis we’re able to go back to, validate the models, confirm them and analysis was conducted with them," Whitehead said.

Whitehead said a successful test for the team means reaching at least the four-minute mark in the test in order to check off all ten of their test objectives.

"We'll get to look at different power levels of the engine, powering the engines up and down, more than we did in the initial hot fire. We'll be able to see the TVC (thrust vector control) system perform some functions it didn’t before: vectoring the nozzles," Whitehead said. "It's a lot of opportunity to understand the system better. And that’s why test. We test to go learn things that we don’t know or confirm things that we think we know, just to get a higher level of confidence."

They will also perform some more aggressive maneuvers in order to get some additional data for future Artemis missions.

"We’re going to be vectoring those engines more than we expect to see during flight, again to test system capability and understand how the system performs," he said.

The hot fire test is expected to get underway around 3:20 p.m.