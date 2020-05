Millions are expected to tune in today as NASA and SpaceX go forward with their second attempt to launch astronauts to the International Space Station.

The history-making SpaceX Demo-2 launch was originally scheduled for Wednesday, but it was called off less than 20 minutes before liftoff due to inclement weather.

Both the crew and weather are "go" for launch, according to NASA.

Fuel is now being loaded into the spacecraft.

