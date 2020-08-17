The convention lasts through Thursday
Posted: Aug 17, 2020 8:05 PM
Related Content
- WATCH: Michelle Obama, Bernie Sanders, Doug Jones speak at Democratic convention
- Bernie Sanders wins Vermont Democratic presidential primary
- Senator Doug Jones speaks with local farmers
- Democrat Doug Jones targets black voters
- Sen. Doug Jones' Maiden Speech
- Bernie Sanders wins New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary
- Doug Jones speaks to hundreds at Huntsville town hall meeting
- Doug Jones to speak in Huntsville Thursday night
- Alabama's Doug Jones speaking to Dems in Mississippi tonight
- Senator Doug Jones visits Huntsville to speak on government shutdown
Scroll for more content...