Gen. Colin Powell, the first Black U.S. Secretary of State whose leadership in several Republican administrations helped shape American foreign policy in the last years of the 20th century and the early years of the 21st, died Oct. 18 from complications from Covid-19, his family said on Facebook.

He was 84.

A memorial service for the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff was held 11 a.m. Nov. 5 at the Washington National Cathedral.