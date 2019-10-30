Clear
WATCH: Masked men rob Domino's Pizza in Huntsville

Posted: Oct 30, 2019 7:42 PM
Posted By: Sydney Martin

Huntsville police say two suspects are wanted after an armed robbery at Domino's Pizza about 10:30 p.m. Oct. 27.

The department says the store on Andrew Jackson Way was robbed by two unknown black males. They are wanted for robbery first-degree.

According to police, the suspects were waiting outside the store, and when a driver pulled up to go inside, they forced the driver inside the store at gunpoint. In the attached video, you can see them stick a gun to his back.

Once inside the store, police say the manager was held at gunpoint and forced to open the front register. You can see it happen in the video.

Police say the suspects took roughly $60 and then ran away. They say a K-9 officer tracked down a connected alley, but lost any trace shortly after. 

