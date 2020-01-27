WATCH: Woman captures video of deadly Scottsboro fire

WAAY 31 spoke with the woman who was able to capture what the blaze at the Scottsboro docklooked like on her cellphone.

Early Monday morning, Debby Ashley woke up to smoke around her camper at the Jackson County Park.

She went outside and saw the sky was orange and filled with smoke.

She drove her car to a spot near the lake where she could see the dock completely engulfed in flames.

That's when Ashley was able to capture this video. In the video, you can see the massive fire and hear popping and cracking. People told us who were in the area at the time of the fire told me it sounded like fireworks.

Smoke filled the sky and you can see the dock completely lit up on the other side of the lake.

Ashley told me she felt helpless when she was at such a distance away when she saw the fire.

"It was pretty horrific. I've never seen anything like that before. I just heard a sound like gunshots so I called the police and they told me there was a fire but they didn't tell me where it was at but I just came out to see and discovered it was the boat docks," she said.

There's tons of wreckage now on the dock. Recovery crews will continue to search the area for the next 3-4 days.