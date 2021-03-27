WAAY 31 Chief Meteorologist Kate McKenna is on Facebool Live with severe weather coverage. Watch it below.
Stay with WAAY 31 for updates
Posted: Mar 27, 2021 4:32 PM
Updated: Mar 27, 2021 4:50 PM
Related Content
- WATCH LIVE: WAAY 31 Chief Meteorologist Kate McKenna livestreaming severe weather coverage
- WAAY 31 Chief Meteorologist Kate McKenna on today's storms
- Who wore it better: WAAY 31 Chief Meteorologist Kate McKenna or the pregnant woman emoji?
- WAAY 31 Chief Meteorologist Kate McKenna welcomes new baby into the world
- WATCH: WAAY 31 livestreaming severe weather coverage with StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
- WAAY 31's Kate McKenna going Over the Edge to benefit Kids to Love
- WAAY 31's Kate McKenna rapells down the Regions Bank building
- WATCH: WAAY 31 LIVE on Election Night
- UPDATE: WAAY 31 viewer photos of Saturday's severe weather
- WATCH: ABC News coverage of Election Night in America on WAAY 31
Scroll for more content...