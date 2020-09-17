Clear
Gov. Ivey urges people to be patient as Hurricane Sally rescue, recovery operations continue

Gov. Kay Ivey

Sally made landfall Wednesday morning near Gulf Shores as a category two hurricane. It killed at least one person in Orange Beach and another is reported missing.

Posted: Sep 17, 2020 9:56 AM
Updated: Sep 17, 2020 10:34 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

UPDATE: Gov. Kay Ivey said during the news conference that Sally provided an “unwanted sequel” to Hurricane Ivan in 2004.

She said many roads and bridges are impassible and we are still very much in the rescue phase.

Once conditions permit, Ivey said crews will make repairs and restore power as soon as possible. She urged people to be patient.

Ivey said she was on the phone Thursday morning with local leaders in Baldwin and Mobile Counties. She also said that President Trump and his team have been engaged with the state “every step of the way.”

Ivey urged people to only use 911 if they’re facing a life-threatening circumstance and to refrain from getting on roads to check storm damage unless you have to. She also reminded people to not drive over roads covered in water.

“Patience will truly be a virtue my friends,” she said during Thursday's news conference.

Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hastings said “our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of those who have lost loved ones, and we hope that we don’t have any more deaths.”

He said during this time of response and recovery, use caution, particularly with contaminated waters.

Hastings thanked the U.S. Coast Guard, which he said has saved 18 people in medical and flood rescues. He said operations are now tapering off as weather conditions improve.

“I want to remind everyone that this disaster is not over and flooding continues to be a problem in southern counties,” he said during the news conference.

Hastings also urged people to consider making donations to help in the relief effort.

Adjutant General of the Alabama National Guard Sheryl Gordon said they have crews on duty to assist in the coastal area. She said they’ve rescued 35 people on an as-needed basis.

“The guard is always ready and always there to assist the citizens of Alabama,” she said during the news conference.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Secretary Hal Taylor said they are assisting other state and local agencies with emergency evacuations. The agency has a swift water rescue team.

Taylor urged people going to check on damage to have documentation showing that you have property there.

FROM EARLIER:

Gov. Kay Ivey is holding a news conference on Thursday at 10 a.m. to discuss the impact of Hurricane Sally in Alabama.

Sally made landfall as a category two hurricane near Gulf Shores on Wednesday around 4:45 a.m. It produced maximum sustained winds up to 105 mph.

The hurricane killed at least one person in Orange Beach and led to the rescue of hundreds of people. Another person is reported missing in Orange Beach.

Sally was downgraded to a tropical depression late Wednesday.

Ivey will be joined in the news conference on Thursday by Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hastings, Adjutant General of the Alabama National Guard Sheryl Gordon and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Secretary Hal Taylor.

You can watch the update below:

