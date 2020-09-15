Gov. Kay Ivey urges Alabamians in low-lying areas, south of Interstate 10 to evacuate

UPDATE: Gov. Kay Ivey said in the news conference that “with any tropical storm, the only thing you can predict is that things will change hour by hour.” She urged people in low-lying areas and those south of Interstate 10 to evacuate.

Ivey went on to say that we are looking at possible record flooding and the potential for major damage. She said in the middle and northern parts of the state, there could be heavy rains, flash flooding and even tornadoes possibly developing at any point Tuesday or Wednesday.

Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hastings said Ivey has authorized the activation of the Alabama National Guard and said water rescue teams are on alert. He also said FEMA has reached out to offer assistance if needed.

“Sally is shaping up to be a very dangerous and historic flooding event,” he said during the news conference.

John De Block from the National Weather Service said people should be preparing now. “Hide from the wind, run from the water,” he said. He also reminded of the potential for tornadoes to develop.

FROM EARLIER:

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is providing an update on Tuesday at 10 a.m. ahead of Hurricane Sally’s landfall.

Forecasters expect landfall late Tuesday or early Wednesday near the Alabama-Mississippi state line.

On Monday, Ivey asked for a federal Emergency Disaster Declaration as the weather service warned of a storm surge of more than 9 feet in the Mobile area. Her office announced Tuesday morning that the state was approved for the declaration.

President Donald Trump has also declared an emergency for parts of Louisiana and Mississippi.

Ivey closed all Alabama beaches at 3 p.m. Monday, and recommended the evacuation, especially of non-residents, and those living in flood-prone areas south of Interstate 10.

Sally has sustained winds of 85 mph, which forecasters expect it to maintain until it hits land. As of Tuesday morning, it is a Category One hurricane.

Ivey is joined in the news conference by Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hastings and John De Block from the National Weather Service.